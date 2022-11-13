Imran assassination bid: PTI to file plea at SC today seeking fresh FIR

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be filing a petition on Monday at the Supreme Court seeking registration of a fresh First Information Report (FIR) on the alleged assassination bid on former prime minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad, ARY News reported.

PTI central leader Fawad Chaudhry said the petition will be filed at SC Peshawar Registry on Monday. He said the petition will be filed on behalf all provincial and national lawmakers of the party.

He also lashed out at the current regime led by PM Shebaz Sharif for non-registration of FIR even a week after the attack.

The PTI leader accused the police of not filing the FIR as it was under pressure from the government to do so.

PTI's provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai said the petition will seek draw the attention of the chief justice to the attack on Imran Khan, the assassination of senior journalist Arshad Sharif and the 'inhumane conduct' with the PTI Senator Azam Swati.

On November 7, Punjab police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) after the country's apex court issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Punjab Police to act, Geo news reported.



However, Imran Khan termed the FIR as "farcical", adding that his lawyers will soon put forward his position.

The PTI led by senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, resumed its march to the capital on November 10, after the protest was interrupted last week following the alleged assassination bid on Khan.

Thousands of opposition supporters gathered in Wazirabad in the province of Punjab ahead of the protest march.

Qureshi, the former foreign minister, addressed the crowd promising that Imran Khan would take over as the leader of the march from Rawalpindi, the twin city of Islamabad.

Khan on Wednesday urged people to join the party's "Haqeeqi Azadi march," saying "God willing, we will resume our Haqeeqi Azadi march from Wazirabad at the same spot where bullets were fired upon us, in which 13 people got injured and one died."

"This Haqeeqi Azadi march is for you all. A nation that is not independent, can't grow. This is the most important movement since Pakistan's independence. So, I would like to request you all to come out in large numbers," he added.

Khan was shot in the legs on November 3, six days into his protest march. On Wednesday, he accused a senior army officer, Major General Faisal Naseer, of being behind the attempt on his life. (ANI)

