Imran govt's mini-budget will push Pakistanis to 'miserable' death, says Shahbaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 14 (ANI): The mini-budget of the Imran Khan government will push poor Pakistanis to "miserable" death as the bill proposes to hike taxes in a variety of sectors, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday as the country's National Assembly passed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, reported local media.

"Imran Khan has been imposed on the country and leading the country towards destruction, pushing the poor to the brink of death," The News International quoted Shehbaz Sharif as saying in the National Assembly while addressing the participants.

The PML-N leader also said that people will have to take to the streets against inflation. "We will have to get the country out of economic misery," he added.



Stressing that mini-budget was a budget that would push the poor people towards "miserable" death, Shahbaz said, "Remember the time of Nawaz Sharif when there was no inflation; electricity was cheap under the PML-N government."

The leader also termed the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government as the most incompetent government in the history of Pakistan.

It comes as Pakistan's National Assembly on Thursday passed the controversial Finance (Supplementary) Bill, generally known as the "mini-budget", and the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 during an hours-long session amid fierce objection from the opposition benches, according to Dawn. (ANI)



