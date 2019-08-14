Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo)
Imran Khan admits Balakot strike took place, says India planning something even bigger in PoK

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:28 IST

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Aug 14 (ANI): In an indirect admission that the Balakot was a major operation that rattled Pakistan, country's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that India was planning an even bigger operation in PoK in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 by New Delhi.
"We have information and we have had two National Security Committee (NSC) meetings. The Pakistan Army has full knowledge that India has made a plan to take action in PoK. Just like how after Pulwama, they took the action in Balakot, according to the information we have, they have made more sinister plans now," Khan said while addressing the Legislative Assembly here on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan.
In the early morning hours of February 26, the Indian warplanes had crossed over to Pakistan and attacked JeM terrorist training camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to avenge the deadly Pulwama attack.
While India had insisted that it killed a large number of Jaish-e-Mohamed (JeM) group militants and destroyed their camp, Pakistan had said that the bombs had landed in an empty area and caused no casualties.
More than a month after this claim, Pakistan authorities had allowed a delegation of about a dozen people including foreign media and defence attaches to visit the site in an attempt to prove that nothing of the sort as claimed by India had happened there.
In his address on Wednesday, Khan said that the "hateful ideology" of the BJP and the RSS would not remain limited to Kashmir, but eventually spill towards Pakistan, following which they would take such action. Khan threatened serious consequences if such an action takes place.
"Our Army is prepared," said Khan. "Not just the army, but the entire nation would fight alongside our military... we will respond to whatever they do," said Khan.
Oddly, most of Khan's 30-plus minute address on Pakistan's Independence Day was "devoted" to attacking the BJP and the RSS.
At one point, he even went on to call himself the Ambassador of Kashmir, adding that he would raise the matter on every international forum, and take it to the United Nations as well as the International Court of Justice.
"We will go to the United National. We will go to every global forum, as well as the International Court of Justice. We are mobilising the global community of Kashmiris and you will see a historic number of people coming out," he said.
Khan said that Pakistan needs to make the world realise that the ideology of the RSS is exactly like Nazis and that the India of today is no more tolerant, plural, or secular as it once was.
"We have to make the world realise that the ideology of the RSS is exactly like the Nazi ideology. After World War II, the world made a collective decision that such genocide would never be repeated. The RSS ideology is heading that way again," Khan said.
"This is the ideology that has done ethnic cleansing in the world, that has created wars. People have no idea how much India has radicalised. It is no longer a plural or secular society. The facade of a tolerant India has been removed," he added.
He went on to say that the goons of the RSS are lynching people, threatening judges, intellectuals, and deeming anyone who speaks against them as anti-nationals, which is "exactly what the Nazis did. India is heading towards disaster with extremist ideology".
India's historic move has rattled Pakistan, following which it has undertaken a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning Indian movies in Pakistani cinemas. (ANI)

