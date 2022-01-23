Imran Khan admits Pak faces massive inflation, attempts to link it as global phenomenon

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted that the people in the country are facing massive inflation as prices of commodities and fuel have surged in the nation and stated that the inflation issue keeps him awake at night, a media report said.

Answering a question about skyrocketing inflation during a general public live on-air program on Saturday, Imran Khan said that it was the only problem that "kept [him] awake at night", reported Dawn.

But Imran Khan also said that the current inflation was a "global phenomenon".

The Prime Minister also noted that when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf led government came into power, they had to deal with a massive account deficit which led to a surge in the price of imports.

Imran Khan also noted that multiple countries are currently facing a supply shortage issue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Stating that the US has spent USD 6,000 billion for the welfare of the people during the pandemic, Imran said that Pakistan spent USD 8bn. "We must compare the situation of both countries," he added.

The Pakistan Prime Minister also noted that currently, the UK and some European countries face record inflation.

With regard to inflation, Imran Khan also asked the media to keep a "balanced approach" while discussing inflation and to inform citizens of the situation across the world.

Admitting that inflation has affected Pakistanis a lot, Imran said that the salaried class was the most affected due to inflation. (ANI)





