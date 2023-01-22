Imran Khan admits spending Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust funds on housing project: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday admitted spending Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust funds on a private housing project, The News International reported citing local media.

The revelation came during the hearing of a defamation case filed against Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan appeared in the court virtually from his residence in Lahore.

Khawaja Asif's lawyer Barrister Haider Rasul cross-examined Imran Khan through a video link and asked him questions regarding the investment in a private housing project with the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) funds, as per The News International report.



Imran Khan admitted spending funds in the project, saying that the SKMT board had told him about the investment. However, he added that he cannot remember the name of the project now. During the hearing, the lawyer asked Khan whether he was informed by the board in writing.

In response, former Pakistan PM said that he could not remember whether it was told to him verbally or in writing. Imran Khan said that USD 3 million were returned to the board members and the matter was closed. Khawaja Asif's lawyer said that the matter did not close there, instead, it was only getting started, as per the news report.

"When the amount was invested, the dollar rate was Rs 60 and when the amount was returned, the rate had reached Rs120," The News International quoted Khawaja Asif's lawyer.

During the hearing, the cricketer-turned-politician said that the matter could be resolved quickly if the lawyer came straight to the question instead of asking "useless questions," according to The News International.

Khawaja Asif's lawyer said he can finish the cross-examination in two hours during the next hearing. Imran Khan said he will inform regarding his availability for the next hearing after checking his schedule. Later, the court adjourned the case until further hearing. (ANI)

