Imran Khan aims to mend ties with US, despite sticking to conspiracy behind ouster theory

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan said he desires to mend ties with the US through cooperation in the future, but he maintained his stance on a US conspiracy behind his ouster as Prime Minister, though he added that the matter is over for him now.

The Dawn on Sunday reported Khan's interview with the Financial Times in which he said that he no longer blamed the US and would like to have dignified ties with the county if he comes back to power. While referring to the alleged conspiracy Imran Khan said that "it is over".

"As far as I'm concerned it's over, it's behind me. The Pakistan I want to lead must have good relationships with everyone, especially the United States," he was quoted as saying.

He further said that he blames Pakistan's government more than the US for the "master-slave" relationship between the two countries.

"Our relationship with the US has been as of a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we've been used like a hired gun. But for that I blame my own governments more than the US," he was quoted as saying.



Imran Khan was removed from office through a vote of no-confidence by the then-opposition on April 9, after which he became the first Pakistan PM to be removed through the move. After that, he accused PM Shehbaz Sharif and the US for his ouster, however, both of them denied the claims, reported Dawn.

Earlier, on Thursday, PTI resumed its march to the capital after the protest procession was interrupted last week, following an assassination bid on the party leader Imran Khan.

Imran Khan was shot in the legs on November 3, six days into the protest march. On Wednesday, he accused a senior army officer, Major General Faisal Naseer of being behind the attempt on his life.

Aside from the call for early elections, another bone of contention between the coalition government and Imran Khan's PTI is said to be the appointment of the new Army chief.

Following the alleged assassination bid on Khan, the political tussle been the PML (N) and PTI has only worsened. (ANI)

