Imran Khan arrives in Bahrain to attend its National Day

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 16 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Bahrain's capital Manama on Monday to take part in the country's National Day celebrations as a Guest of Honour, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said.

During his maiden visit to the country after assuming office in August 2018, Khan will have a one-on-one meeting with the country's King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa as well as delegation talks with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, as per a statement released by Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday.

The exchange of views during the delegation talks and one-on-one meeting would cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues.

Khan is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising of members of the Cabinet and senior government officials.

During the visit, Bahrain's highest civil award will be conferred upon the Pakistan Prime Minister. (ANI)

