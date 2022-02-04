Imran Khan arrives in China to attend opening ceremony of Winter Olympics, demand USD 3 bn loan from Beijing

Beijing [China], February 4 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in China on Thursday to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics and urge a USD 3 bn loan from the communist regime as Islamabad faces financial difficulties at home, according to a media report.

"Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport, Beijing, where he was received by Assistant Foreign Minister of China Wu Jianghao," said Pakistan Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

A high-level delegation is accompanying Imran Khan comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yousuf, and Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood is accompanying the prime minister, reported ARY News.

Imran is also scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders during his China visit to discuss a range of issues.

Both sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation including CPEC.



The Pakistan Prime Minister is also expected to meet other global leaders, prominent business leaders and think tanks of China.

PM Khan would also meet prominent business leaders of China and representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks, academia and the media in Beijing. He will also have other bilateral interactions on the sidelines.

Pakistan is also expected to present a book titled 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor - Investment Opportunities in Pakistan,' which will be presented to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and businessmen, according to ARY News.

The Pakistan Prime Minister's visit comes after The Express Tribune last week reported that Islamabad is keeping its focus on availing a USD 3 billion loan and will seek investment in six sectors from Beijing during the upcoming China visit of Imran Khan.

Islamabad has set its sight on a loan to the tune of USD 3 billion from China to stabilise its dwindling foreign exchange reserves and also seeks an investment bonanza in half a dozen sectors during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Beijing next week, reported The Express Tribune. Imran Khan would also seek Chinese support in areas of finance, trade and investment reported the Pakistani publication citing government sources. (ANI)

