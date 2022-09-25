Imran Khan bats for merit-based appointment of Pakistan's new army chief

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], September 25 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday supported the merit-based appointment of Pakistan's new army chief.

Addressing a jalsa in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khan responded to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's comment that Khan wanted to "appoint an army chief of his choice" and said that he does not want army chief of his choice but wanted a merit-based appointment of the new army chief, reported Geo News.

"Imran Khan has proved time and again to be an unguided missile for the country, its economy, politics and social cohesion," Bilawal said, urging the PTI chairman to desist from questioning the patriotism of the defence institution and its commanders.

Responding to Bilawal, Khan said, "They say Imran Khan wanted to appoint the army chief of his choice, but let me make it clear that I do not want an army chief (of my choice). All I care about is the merit-based appointment," reported Geo News.

Criticising the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership, Khan said that the only reason for PDM leaders to come to power is to "continue with their corrupt practices".

Khan said that Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz was "incapable of telling the truth" as he once again accused her of keeping nepotism above national interests, reported Geo News.

"Maryam wants to import power plant machinery from India for her son-in-law," he said while referencing a controversy which arose a day prior about leaked audio that has gone viral on social media.



The audio allegedly featured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holding a discussion with an unidentified person and asking them about a power plant from India to be imported for Maryam's son-in-law.

Speaking about India and Bangladesh's economic growth trajectory, he said that Pakistan has been surviving on aid for the last 40 years, while India and Bangladesh have progressed, reported Geo News.

"India and Bangladesh both are ahead of Pakistan (in terms of development)," said Khan.

Khan then talked about PML-N leader Ishaq Dar -- who will be assuming the post of finance minister upon his return to Pakistan next week -- and said that since his sons also live abroad, he is coming to power to mint money, reported Geo News.

"The only reason for them to come to power is to continue with their corrupt practices. Whenever these people came to power, the country's debts increased," he alleged.

While further censuring PML-N's leadership, Khan said Nawaz Sharif's sons live in houses worth billions of rupees in the most expensive area of London, reported Geo News.

"Even the prime minister of Great Britain cannot live in a house where Hassan Nawaz lives because it costs Rs 10 billion," he said.

"And when questioned about where he acquired so much wealth, Hassan said he was not answerable because he was not a Pakistani citizen," added Khan. (ANI)

