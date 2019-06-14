Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan

Imran Khan breaks diplomatic protocol at SCO summit

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:31 IST

Bishkek [kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan yet again broke the diplomatic protocol, this time at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Thursday.
In a video shared on the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khan is seen seating while everyone else stood to welcome the head of states entering the hall. Upon realizing that he was perhaps the only one seated, he stood briefly and then seated himself again before the others did.

Khan earlier broke the diplomatic protocol at the 14th OIC summit held in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

During a meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the sidelines of the summit, Khan spoke to Salman's interpreter and walked off before the message could be translated to the king. The video was widely circulated on social media and Khan was criticized, both by his countrymen and Saudi Arabia for apparently disrespecting the king.
Khan and the leaders of the SCO member countries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are attending the two-day summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:41 IST

Kyrgyz President hosts lavish dinner for SCO leaders, special...

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek relished a lavish Kyrgyz dinner hosted by country's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:32 IST

Amid frosty ties, Imran Khan reiterates need for dialogue with India

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the need to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue, which, he said, is the only way to sort out differences, amid spiralling tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:48 IST

Sarah Sanders a 'battle-tested warrior': Kellyanne Conway

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Soon after the US President Donald Trump announced that Sarah Sanders will step down as White House spokesperson, White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway praised Sanders by calling her a "battle-tested warrior".

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 07:24 IST

US, Iran not ready for deal: Trump

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the United States and Iran are not ready to strike a deal to end their longstanding conflict.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 07:03 IST

Man accused of Christchurch shooting pleads not guilty

Christchurch [New Zealand], June 14 (ANI): The man accused of shooting people at two New Zealand mosques on Friday pleaded not guilty of 92 charges including 51 counts of murder.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 07:03 IST

India affirms support to Afghanistan in choosing legitimate govt: Sources

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured President Ashraf Ghani that India will support Afghanistan to ensure that a "legitimate government is chosen through the democratic process", said sources on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 07:03 IST

Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hit Coquimbo

Coquimbo [Chile], June 14 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale rattled Chile's coast near the coastal city of Coquimbo, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 05:25 IST

Two oil tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman, US blames Iran

Tehran [Iran], June 14 (ANI): Two oil tankers have been attacked in the Gulf of Oman, raising tensions in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 04:56 IST

China province eyeing investment opportunities in India's...

Kunming [China], June 14 (ANI): Yunnan province of China on Thursday expressed its intent of exploring investment opportunities in India, particularly in the fields of medicine and information technology.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 03:42 IST

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders to step down

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders will step down from her position at the end of the month, announced President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:35 IST

SCO Summit: PM Modi meets Afghanistan President Ghani

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:51 IST

GSP withdrawal: Commerce Secretary Ross seeks 'transparency',...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 13 (ANI): The United States is open to dialogue and India needs a mindset of moving towards an open economy, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in his address at a major India-centric summit organised by US-India Business Council here on Thursday morning.

Read More
iocl