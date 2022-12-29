Imran Khan building narrative of potential technocrat govt: Pakistan minister Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 29 (ANI): Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under their leader and former prime minister Imran Khan of building up a narrative of potential technocrat government set up aiming to stoke political instability and uncertainty in the country, Geo News reported on Thursday.

Sanaullah said this while responding to a statement by PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry, who had said that "It's a joke to bring a government of technocrats for two-and-a-half years.". He also mentioned that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government is making all-out efforts to put the economy back on track, he said. The solution to the current problems is the charter of economy, not elections, according to Geo News report.

"Imran Khan concocts new stories every other day; however, no message regarding the technocrat government was conveyed," Sanaullah was cited by Geo News as saying. The minister stated that the establishment neither approached the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nor the PTI in connection with the technocrat setup.

Chaudhary while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday had mentioned that the "unelected people" cannot resolve the problems facing the country, by simply importing some technocrats from the United States, according to a Geo News report.



According to Geo News report, PTI chief Imran Khan Khan, who was removed from premiership through a vote of no-confidence in April this year, claimed that the proposal regarding a government of technocrats is under consideration.

Speaking to some senior journalists in Lahore, Khan had stressed that he does not see the general elections in Pakistan be held soon. "I don't see elections happening now. There is hearsay about a technocratic government being brought forward," he said.

Khan also had announced that the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab province will be dissolved on December 23 by mass resignations from their party members. Although later on December 22 PTI leader Sibtain Khan hinted that the dissolution of these assemblies may be extended till the first week of January because of the vote of confidence and no-trust motion against Chief Minister Pervez Elahi.

Although Khan on Wednesday, while talking to the media had said that he is no more optimistic about holding the General elections in Pakistan.Khan also mentioned that there is no use talking to the "imported government" about holding the general elections, referring to the current prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's regime. He added that only the establishment had the role in letting elections happen and added that "establishment means army chief". Further, he also mentioned that he himself had no contact with the establishment.

The retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also castigated by Khan, accusing him of doing great injustice to the country and making it reach to defaulting on international loans. He said that during their regime the threat of default was five per cent and now it had increased to 90 per cent.(ANI)

