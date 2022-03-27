Imran Khan calls Fazal-ur-Rehman, Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari 'three rats' for sucking Pakistan in garb of NRO

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 27 (ANI): Referring to Opposition leaders Fazal-ur-Rehman of Pakistan Democratic Movement, Shahbaz Sharif of PML-N and Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, called them rats for jointly sucking the blood of the country in the garb of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

He added that the country was facing the burden of loans because of Musharraf's decision to grant an NRO to the Opposition "to save his government."

He further made a mockery of the new generation of the Opposition leaders Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Pakistan Prime Minister said that the former "has not worked for one hour in her life" and the latter who "wants to be the leader" should have been "let to grow up" before becoming the leader.

"Maryam who has not worked for one hour in life, and the one who has not learnt how to speak Urdu in 14 years, he aspires to be a leader. Asif Zardari, he should grow up before being made a leader. He has been repeating that if National Accountability Bureau calls him, he would cry," he said.

Addressing a rally as a power show on the eve of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Khan said, "These three rats are looting the country for the last 30 years."

They have accumulated millions of dollars worth of property outside the country and have offshore accounts. All this drama is happening for the sake of NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance). They want Imran Khan to kneel in front of them, as (former Pakistan army chief ) General Pervez Musharraf did," Imran Khan said during a rally at the Parade Ground in the capital city.

Earlier this evening, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi hit out at Opposition leader Asif Ali Zardari and said that no members of his party are ready to be sold, no matter how much wealth Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader offers.

"Asif Ali Zardari, bring all your wealth, none of the political activists are ready to be sold. Today the people of Pakistan have expressed their faith in Imran Khan. I have come to tell you that my and my son who are in the National Assembly, our votes will go to you. We will not compromise. We were, are and will always stand by," he said.