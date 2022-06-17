Imran Khan calls for protests on Sunday as political tensions rise in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 16 (ANI): Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called on people to hold protests across the country this Sunday against the "imported" government as he continued with his foreign conspiracy diatribe that started after his ouster from power in April.

Last month Khan had called off the long march in Islamabad fearing "bloodshed" after clashes in the federal capital had led to the death of three people, including two PTI workers, News reported.

Khan, who was ousted from power, refuses to accept the Shehbaz Sharif government and has repeatedly said that he will march once again to Islamabad despite cutting short his long march.

The Pakistan military and the main opposition party, have come face-to-face on the foreign conspiracy issue, with the military insisting that his previous day's remarks about the lack of a foreign conspiracy against the previous government were not political in nature.



The Pakistan military has again rejected the conspiracy claim made by the former PM, who insists he was ousted from power through a US-backed manoeuvre.

Director-General of Pakistan's Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar said that there was no evidence of the conspiracy in the cipher received from the US.

Speaking on a Pakistani channel programme, Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the statements of services chiefs and the DG ISI clearly showed that there was no evidence of a conspiracy.

Iftikhar further said that their stance was based on the intelligence information and their opinion. "A detailed briefing on the issue was given which was based on the intelligence information," he added.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar's statement, where he termed the ISPR DG statement a political one, Iftikhar said that it was a clarification on behalf of the services chiefs of Pakistan. (ANI)

