Imran Khan calls National Assembly Speaker to his residence

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): Ahead of the no-trust vote in National Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to the Prime Minister's House, Samaa TV reported.

Amid the debate over the no-trust vote, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has filed a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict setting aside the rejection of the no-trust motion, according to a report by ARY News.

The National Assembly session to discuss the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government is likely to continue till midnight, local media reported.



The security has been further tightened outside Pakistan Parliament building ahead of the no-trust vote.

In the wake of prevailing political crisis, Imran Khan called a meeting of the Federal Cabinet at 9 pm in the evening.

Pakistan's Supreme Court in a historic judgement on Thursday had called for the convening of the session of the National Assembly on Saturday after setting aside the April 3 ruling of the Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri against the no-confidence motion on "constitutional grounds".

Declaring the ruling of the Deputy Speaker "to be contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect", the Court set aside all the subsequent steps taken, including the dissolution of the National Assembly, while also restoring Prime Minister Imran Khan and all the Federal Ministers to their respective positions as of April 3. (ANI)

