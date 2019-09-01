Imran Khan cautions nuke war between India-Pak could've dangerous consequences

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 1 (ANI): Escalating his threat of a nuclear war on India, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the conflict between India and Pakistan would not be limited between the two nuclear-armed countries and could have dangerous consequences across the region.

Addressing the Islamic Society of North America in Houston via video call, Khan said that he raised this point during his talks with world leaders while apprising them of the Kashmir situation, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan has been desperately trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue since New Delhi in a historic decision abrogated the constitutional status accorded to the region.

However, Islamabad has been snubbed on all fronts as the international community has made it clear that the Kashmir issue is strictly New Delhi's internal matter.

In the video, Khan also said that India might "resort to attacking Pakistan for diverting world attention from its human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir." The Prime Minister reiterated that India will be given a "befitting response if it launched any aggression against us."

He further alleged that India tried to change the status of Kashmir by violating the relevant UN resolutions.

Reiterating his diabolic outrage against the RSS, the Prime Minister said the current Indian regime is a "staunch follower of RSS, an ideology born out of hatred and Hindu supremacy."

Pakistan has approached various world leaders, including Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, French President Emmanuel Macron and the Jordanian King Abdullah II to seek their interventions into the issue. However, Pakistan has been told to engage bilaterally with India to end tensions.

India has repeatedly made it clear that talks with Pakistan are only possible after Islamabad stops sponsoring terror.

In addition, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on had also written to the UN Security Council last week over the "developments" in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has previously reached out to the UNSC President on August 1, 6 and 13, according to an official press release. (ANI)

