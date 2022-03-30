Imran Khan chaired cabinet decides to share 'Foreign conspiracy' letter with National Security Committee

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): In a special session of the cabinet chaired by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has decided to share the 'foreign-conspiracy' letter with the National Security Committee where Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would brief the Committee about the letter in an in-camera session.

Apart from that, the letter was shown to the federal ministers on a teleprompter in the cabinet's special session chaired by Imran Khan, reported ARY News citing sources.

In another key development, Imran Khan announced that the government invited the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) but they did not attend the session.



Imran Khan earlier in the day said that he will share the 'foreign-funded conspiracy' letter with senior journalists and ally party members. "The letter will reveal the elements who are conspiring against the country from abroad," he said at the launch of e-passport services in Islamabad and added, "suspicions were cast that the government is doing all this to save itself."

"The letter clearly shows how big conspiracy is against the government and it is far bigger conspiracy than what I am telling to you," he added.

After the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan's government was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition parties on March 8. The opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as some allies of PTI have come out in the open against Imran Khan. (ANI)

