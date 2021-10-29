Imran Khan chairs National Security Council meeting over TLP's widespread protests

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 29 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday to discuss the concerning situation stemming from protests by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), reported local media.

Pakistan's ministers, national security adviser and the services and intelligence chiefs attended the meet and discussed the TLP protests, said ARY News.

The country's top body of civil and military leaders also discussed matters related to national security apart from the protests.

The government is holding talks with TLP's imprisoned chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, as protests have created chaos in Punjab cities. But the second round of the talks concluded without any progress, as the deadlock persists between the TLP and the Pakistan government.



The two sides are expected to begin the third round of talks on Saturday, ARY News reported citing sources.

A spokesperson for the TLP had said that the proscribed organisation stands by its demands that it will present before the government.

"Our only demand from day one is the removal of the French ambassador," added the spokesperson, according to The News International.

On Saturday, at least three Pakistani policemen were killed and several others suffered injuries in clashes with workers of the banned Islamist group and police personnel in Lahore when hundreds of TLP workers had taken to the streets throughout the country last week to exert pressure on the government for the release of its leader Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi. (ANI)



