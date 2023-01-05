Imran Khan challenges Election Commission notice to remove him as PTI chief in Lahore HC

Lahore [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) notice seeking to remove him from PTI chief's post in the Lahore High Court (LHC), The News International reported.

The NCP had served such notice after Khan's disqualification in the Toshakhana Case. According to The News International report Khan, in his petition, maintained that the process for his removal as the party chair was initiated after his disqualification from the National Assembly's seat NA-95.

The ECP issued the notice over allegedly submitting a "false statement" but it cannot play the role of a tribunal while exceeding its authority. "Calling Imran Khan incompetent is baseless and illegal and the notice was served to keep him away from politics," the petition read.

Khan requested the LHC to keep aside the notice issued to him by the ECP as the electoral body has no Jurisdiction in removing him from the PTI chief's post. The News International report also mentions that Khan claimed that the NCP notice was contrary to the Constitution, and of no legal effect.



Khan also requested for the suspension of the notice restrainment of the ECP from interfering in the matter until this plea is finally settled.

In October last year, the ECP disqualified khan stating in the question order that Khan had "intentionally and deliberately" violated the provisions of sections 137, 167, and 173 of the Elections Act 2017, as he "has made false statements and an incorrect declaration before the commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21".

The news international further quotes the same ECP order which said "Accordingly, he (Imran Khan) ceases to be a member of the National Assembly and legal proceedings will be initiated against him under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act 2017."

Previously in December last year, The Lahore High Court (LHC) constituted a full bench to hear pleas regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran khan's disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

The cricketer-turned-politician had "deliberately concealed his assets relating to Toshakhana gifts retained by him, particularly in the years 2018 and 2019, as per The Express Tribune report. Citing the record, the reference said that the gifts were bought from the Toshakhana for Rs 21.5 million based on their estimated value, while they were worth Rs 108 million. (ANI)

