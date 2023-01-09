Imran Khan claims establishment involved in 'political engineering" to weaken PTI

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 9 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the establishment of being involved in "political engineering" to weaken his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to have a "weak" government in the country and added that "political engineering" is still undergoing in the country, The Express Tribune reported.

"Unfortunately, we have not learnt any lesson from the past as political engineering is still undergoing. MQM is being merged, BAP is being pushed into PPP, and efforts are being made to strengthen PPP in South Punjab," The Express Tribune quoted Imran Khan as saying.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed that the establishment was trying to bring the PML-N into power in Punjab. The cricketer-turned-politician further said that a "similar game" was underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to damage PTI, as per the news report.

Imran Khan has blamed former army chief General (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for the prevailing crisis in the country. He said that Pakistan will be forced to pay a "heavy price" with regard to national security to get a bailout package from global donor agencies.

"Everyone knows who was the one whose decision pushed the country into this crisis. General Bajwa is behind this [crisis]," The Express Tribune quoted Imran Khan as saying.



In his address, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that he had earlier predicted the current economic crisis, as per The Express Tribune report. However, he was criticized and called a traitor for comparing Pakistan's situation with Sri Lanka. He accused Sharif and Zardari families of looting Pakistan since the 1990s. He free and fair elections only solution for resolving Pakistan's problems.



"I know that this is bound to happen because I know these two families - Sharif and Zardari - who have been looting the country since the 1990s and calling each other thieves," The Express Tribune quoted Imran Khan as saying.

On Saturday, Imran Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided not to dissolve the Punjab Assembly until the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the province's Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's de-notification case, The Express Tribune reported.

During a meeting with the senior PTI leaders in Lahore on Saturday, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the Punjab Chief Minister's vote of confidence was subjected to the court's decision on January 11 and advised them to prepare for it in case the court asks them to take it.

Notably, Lahore High Court reinstated the Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi after he gave an assurance that he would not dissolve the assembly before the next hearing scheduled on January 11.

Khan stressed that only fresh elections could resolve the country's ongoing problems. As per the news report, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that he will not permit the "imported rulers" to run away from the elections. (ANI)

