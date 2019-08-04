Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo)
Imran Khan condemns India's alleged use of cluster ammunition along LoC

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:30 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned India's alleged use of cluster ammunition to target civilians along the Line of Control (LoC).
"I condemn India's attack across LOC on innocent civilians & its use of cluster munitions in violation of int humanitarian law and it's own commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. UNSC must take note of this international threat to peace & security," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.
On Saturday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi took to social media to "strongly condemn" what he said was "blatant use of cluster ammunition" by Indian security forces along the LoC.
"Strongly condemn the blatant use of cluster ammunition by Indian Security Forces targeting innocent civilians along the Line Of Control. This is a clear violation of the Geneva Convention and International Laws," Qureshi had said in a tweet.
However, the Indian Army has rejected the allegations as "pure propaganda".
Khan further went on to add that "it is time to end the long night of suffering for the people of Occupied Kashmir."
He said that the people, there, must be "allowed to exercise their right to self-determination according to United Nations Security Council resolutions."
"The only road to peace and security in South Asia runs through a peaceful & just settlement of Kashmir," Khan added.
Speaking to Dawn News, Qureshi had on Saturday said that diplomatic means would be used to direct the attention of the international community towards alleged violation by India.
In this regard, the information will be shared with the envoys of P5 members of the Security Council, he added when asked how would Pakistan respond to the alleged Indian aggression.
He also alleged that India was "in a state of panic" following US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate the Kashmir dispute.
During Khan's visit to Washington last month, Trump had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir. The offer was, however, categorically rejected by New Delhi after clarifying that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.
On this, Khan said, "President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as the situation deteriorates there and along the LOC with new aggressive actions being taken by Indian occupation forces. This has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis."
According to Radio Pakistan, Khan has urged the UNSC to take note of the situation.
He has also called a meeting of the National Security Council today to discuss cluster bomb allegations against India, The News International reported quoting Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan.
She said on Twitter that the meeting would discuss matters related to national security. (ANI)

iocl