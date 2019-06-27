Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan

Imran Khan congratulates team for great comeback in CWC'19

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 03:48 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for making a great comeback by registering a win against the previously unbeaten New Zealand in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.
He made a special mention of Babar Azam, Haris Sohail and Shaheen Shah Afridi for their brilliant performances in the match.
Khan took to Twitter to applaud the team, saying, "Congratulations to our cricket team for a great comeback. Congratulations especially go to Babar, Haris and Shaheen for their brilliant performances."
With this win, Pakistan has reached the sixth position on the ranking table with seven points and has also been able to keep the hopes alive of reaching the knock-out stage.
Azam's ton helped his side thrash New Zealand by six wickets at Edgbaston in the ongoing World Cup.
Sohail's 68 runs scored in partnership with Azam, put the team in a comfortable position as towards the end Pakistan needed just 23 to win with 5 overs left.
Shaheen Afridi scalped three wickets for Pakistan and also bowled three maidens out of his 10 overs, giving away just 28 runs in his spell.
New Zealand had earlier decided to bat first after winning the toss had posted a score of 237 for six in their 50 overs.
Pakistan reached their target off the first ball of their final over, finishing on 241-4.
The team will next take on Afghanistan on June 29. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 04:16 IST

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan awarded honourary degree by Oxford University

London [UK], Jun 27 (ANI): Iconic Pakistani playback and Qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was on Wednesday awarded with an honourary degree at the prestigious Oxford University.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 04:05 IST

Sri Lanka: Amnesty outraged as President signs executions of...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 27 (ANI): The Amnesty International has expressed shock after Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena announced death warrants for four drug offenders on Wednesday who will "very soon" become the first people to be executed in decades on the island nation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 03:29 IST

Afghan Prez Ghani to visit Pak today on PM Khan's invitation

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 27 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani will begin his two-day official visit to Pakistan today on an invitation extended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:07 IST

12 injuried after gas explosion in Vienna causes partial...

Vienna [Austria], June 26 (ANI): At least twelve people were injured after a suspected gas explosion led to the partial collapse of two multi-storey buildings in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:04 IST

India, US discuss differences on market access in spirit of friendship

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI) India and the United States on Wednesday talked about taking their relationship to a new level as they discussed differences on market access and trade barriers in a spirit of friendship and looked at getting the "economic piece" right to avail the myriad of opportuni

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:35 IST

Modi to hold bilaterals, pull asides with world leaders on G20 sidelines

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold bilaterals and pull-asides with a host of world leaders, including United States President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:04 IST

Let's defend religious freedom for all: Mike Pompeo says on India visit

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): In a significant statement, visiting United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Wednesday that people should stand up in defence of religious freedom for all and if there was a compromise on it, the world is worse off.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:10 IST

US would do everything to ensure India has adequate crude imports: Pompeo

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): United States appreciates India efforts to move away from purchasing Iranian and Venezuelan oil imports and will do everything to ensure that it has adequate crude supplies, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:19 IST

Lightning kills 6 in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 26 (ANI): At least six people, including three children, were killed while one person sustained an injury in two incidents of the lightning strike in Nepal. The incidents happened in the southern districts of Rupandehi and Dang late on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:32 IST

Iran largest state sponsor of terror: Pompeo

New Delhi, [India], June 26 (ANI) With India holding to its views on Iran from a geographical perspective, United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday said that Tehran is the largest state sponsor of terror and there is a shared understanding of threat which needs to be deterred.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:49 IST

India, US discuss differences on trade

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): India and the US on Wednesday acknowledged there were issues between the two countries on trade and committed themselves to removing diffferences between them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:01 IST

Mueller to publicly testify on July 17

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): United States Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who in April submitted his reports on the alleged Russian collusion in 2016 presidential polls, has agreed to publicly testify in front of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on July 17.

Read More
iocl