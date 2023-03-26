Imran Khan demands judges to take notice of constitutional violations due to postponement of elections

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has demanded judges to take notice of the constitutional violations taking place due to the postponement of general elections, ARY News reported.

Khan while addressing PTI workers and supporters via video link today, asked judges to take notice of the constitutional violations. He said that the rulers will not stop from committing constitutional violations if no action was taken against their first violation, ARY News reported.

He said that the rule of law is the fundamental right of the nation. He urged judges to take notice of the government's moves. He said that Pakistan is going through a decisive phase. He also asked the legal fraternity to protect the Constitution.

The PTI chief said that 'the ruling mafia' attacked the Constitution. He questioned who will guarantee the organisation of the general elections on October 8. He added that they would give more reasons to postpone elections on October 8 like economic crisis, security issues and others.

Khan criticised the rulers and said they even rejected to follow the decision of the five-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) judges.



The former premier said that they want to give real independence to the nationals. He vowed that he will stay at his Zaman Park residence instead of fleeing somewhere.

He urged nationals to stand firmly against the rulers who are trying to spread fear among them, according to ARY News.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday postponed the Punjab by-elections till October 8. The elections were earlier scheduled to be held on April 30, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to details, the ECP withdrew the Punjab Election Program notification issued on March 8 and decided to postpone the Punjab election and announced October 8 as the new date for elections in Punjab, as per ARY News.

According to ECP spokesman, President Arif Alvi has also been informed about the postponement of elections in Punjab, adding that the new election schedule will be released soon.

The spokesperson added that the elections were postponed under Article 218(3) and Sections 58 and 8C of the Election Act, 2017. (ANI)

