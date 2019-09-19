Imran Khan departs for Saudi Arabia to hold talks

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 19 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday departed for a two-day trip to Saudi Arabia to hold talks with the leadership.

Khan's visit to Saudi comes before he is scheduled to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had made the announcement for Khan's visit to Saudi Arabia from September 19 on Tuesday.

In series of tweets, the Pakistani Special Assistant to Khan on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the PM's visit is a reflection of a trusted brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which will get further strengthened. (ANI)

