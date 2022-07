Imran Khan disappoints over Pak SC verdict in suo moto case against PTI leadership

Dera Ghazi Khan [Pakistan], July 15 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan expressed disappointment over the Pakistan Supreme court verdict in the suo motu case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's top leadership, including chairman Imran Khan.

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a detailed judgement explaining the reasons behind its decision to set aside a controversial ruling by the National Assembly speaker on April 3 that dismissed the no-confidence motion against then prime minister Imran Khan.

Referring to the same, Imran Khan said "I feel deeply hurt by the remarks made by the court that there was no investigation regarding the threat letter."

"I produced the cypher before the federal cabinet. We have the minutes of the meeting. I took this letter to the meeting of the National Security Committee and even tabled it in parliament," Khan claimed while addressing a rally in Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday.

Imran Khan said the court should have investigated to whom this message for the removal of the PM was addressed. If there was no action regarding the conspiracy then in future no prime minister of Pakistan would take a stand for the country, he claimed.

The former PM said the top judge took suo motu notice and opened courts at night but an elected PM was removed through an alleged conspiracy yet nothing was done.

Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan cabinet on Friday approved the formation of a committee which will deliberate whether treason proceedings under Article 6 should be initiated against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's top leadership, including chairman Imran Khan.



During a press conference after a post-cabinet meeting, the country's Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the cabinet approved the formation of a committee under Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar.

She said that the cabinet welcomed the Supreme Court's detailed judgment in a suo motu case related to the ruling by former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri on the no-confidence motion against then-Prime Minister.

According to the top court, Imran Khan had violated the constitution. Earlier also, the federal minister hinted that Imran Khan can face treason charges for abrogating the constitution of the country.

Additionally, Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel observed that President Arif Alvi, then Prime Minister Khan, then Nation Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, ex-deputy speaker Suri, and former law minister Fawad Chaudhry had violated their authority, and left it up to the parliamentarians to decide whether their acts could be prosecuted under Article 6.

"A special committee has been formed under the chairmanship of law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar... which will present its suggestions in the next meeting of the federal cabinet," said Aurangzeb during the briefing.

The relevant provisions of the constitution based on which Khan can face treason charges include Article 5(1) under which "loyalty to the state and obedience to the constitution and law" is an inviolable obligation of every citizen.

Another article included in the petitions -- Article 6 -- states that any person who abrogates or attempts to abrogate the constitution by use of force shall be guilty of high treason, adding that an act of treason cannot be validated by any court including the Supreme Court. (ANI)