Imran Khan got Shehbaz Sharif arrested out of fear: PML-N

Lahore [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had got PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif arrested out of fear, and that the latter's health was being deliberately harmed.

Aurangzeb said in her statement that by arresting Sharif, the people of Pakistan did not receive flour, the battered economy did not stabilise and the rates of medicine, electricity, and gas did not get reduced, reported Dunya News.

She further said that people did not have jobs because of the detainment of the opposition leader.



According to Dunya News, Aurangzeb targeted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, calling him a "flour and sugar thief" and added that the public had not forgotten about him.

People have not forgotten 23 foreign funding cases, she stressed.

In September, Sharif was arrested in a money laundering case from the Lahore High Court, according to Gulf News.

NAB officials took him into custody from the premises after his bail plea was rejected on account of alleged money-laundering and maintaining assets beyond known sources of income, it added. (ANI)

