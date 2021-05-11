Imran Khan govt borrowed USD 33 billion in foreign loans, says Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 10 (ANI): As Pakistan's financial debt continues to mount, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday criticised Imran Khan led-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said that the government has so far borrowed over USD 33 billion in foreign loans.

According to The News International, Bilawal feared out that due to the burden of the mounting interest on these loans, Pakistan would have nothing left over for development let alone defence, after paying the government salaries.

Bilawal said while Imran Khan preaches austerity, the PTI government has increased expenditures to the highest in 28 years.



He said Imran Khan's economic team had borrowed money on tough terms due to which Pakistan would end up costing Rs 10 trillion more than the country's income, The News International reported.

"The circular debt in the power sector alone has gone up to Rs 2.5 trillion and in the gas sector to over Rs 350 billion despite multiple increases in power and gas tariffs," he added.

Earlier, the PPP chairman said that Imran Khan has been travelling around the world with a "begging bowl" for financial support.

"Imran Khan has been travelling around the world with a begging bowl. Undoubtedly, you're experienced in asking for charity, but countries are not run on charity," The Express Tribune quoted Bilawal as saying. (ANI)

