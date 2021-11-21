Imran Khan govt damaged Pakistan's Islamic identity: PDM chief

Peshawar [Pakistan], November 21 (ANI): The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) -- a multi-party opposition alliance -- has accused Imran Khan-led government of "damaging" the country's Islamic identity and vowed to continue fighting "till the government drowns in the sea".

Addressing the anti-government rally in Peshawar on Saturday, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Prime Minister Khan will not get a chance to escape when the PDM reaches Islamabad, Geo News reported.

"We will keep fighting till the government drowns in the sea," the PDM chief said, adding that the current setup had "damaged the country's Islamic identity".



"We will shut down the roads when we reach Islamabad, not the government," Fazl said, addressing a rally in Peshawar alongside other PDM leaders, without specifying when the alliance would march towards the capital.

Fazl said the Opposition alliance has not demanded local body elections, rather it wants to hold general elections immediately -- which are originally scheduled to take place in 2023.

The PDM chief, referring to the 2018 general elections, said the "stolen" votes of the people should be returned to them, alleging that the government has "made arrangements to rig the next elections once more".

Early this month, the PDM announced its decision to launch protests across the country as well as a long march towards Islamabad against the government's "anti-people" measures and inflation,(ANI)

