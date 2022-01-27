Imran Khan govt has made Pakistan hotbed of corruption: Opposition leader

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 27 (ANI): Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira, the leader of the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party has said that Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had made the country a "hotbed of corruption".

Addressing media on Wednesday, the Pakistan Peoples Party leader said that when his party members used to raise voices against corruption, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf used to start quarrelling, reported The News International.

The leader said that now global bodies have confirmed that corruption had increased in the country. Kaira said Prime Minister had been using the slogan of combating corruption but in the reality, he did nothing to eradicate corrupt practices prevalent in the country.



The PPP leader also said that according to the global body there was no governance and rule of law in the country, The News International reported further.

Kaira, who was earlier with former General Musharraf, used to say that he had evidence against opposition leaders, but did nothing.

The PPP leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched allegedly false slogans against corruption. He said accountability advisor Shahzad Akbar was ousted owing to frustration. Kaira said the country was surrounded by a severe economic crisis.

Meanwhile, corruption has increased in Pakistan, which ranked 140 out of 180 countries, losing 16 spots over the last year, on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2021 by Transparency International, reported The News International.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). (ANI)

