Imran Khan govt must resolve Tehreek-e-Taliban issue, says Taliban

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 29 (ANI): Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said that the issue of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a proscribed organisation, is one that the Imran Khan government must resolve, not Afghanistan.

In an interview with Geo News on Saturday, Mujahid said, "The issue of the TTP is one that Pakistan will have to deal with, not Afghanistan. It is up to Pakistan, and Pakistani Ulemas and religious figures, not the Taliban, to decide on the legitimacy or illegitimacy of their war and to formulate a strategy in response."

However, Mujahid reiterated that the Taliban will not allow anyone the use of Afghan soil against another country. "The future government will have the rightful say about this. However, our principle stance is that we will not allow the use of our soil by anyone for destroying the peace in someone else's country," said Mujahid.

He said that if the TTP consider the Afghan Taliban as their leader, "they will have to listen to them, whether they like it or not".

Several terrorists who belong to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist group have been released from the prisons in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over control over the country.

When asked how soon people can expect the formation of a government in Afghanistan, the Taliban spokesman said that they are hopeful of announcing government "within a few days," reported Geo News.



"Discussions are being held on all aspects of a government," the spokesman said, adding that he hopes that the Taliban will be ready "within a few days" to make an announcement in this regard.

Mujahid noted that the delay has caused hindrances in day-to-day operations and matters of trade and diplomacy, and so the Taliban have "engaged all their efforts in forming a government as soon as possible".

He also that the advice of former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and former chief executive officer, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, besides former vice presidents Yunus Qanuni and Abdul Rashid Dostum are taken regarding the formation of the new government, reported Geo News.

"We are consulting all leaders present in Kabul. We are in touch with them, and their recommendations are important to us," he added.

Mujahid also said that the Taliban had heard talks of a high-level commission to oversee government affairs, but such a body has yet to be formed, reported Geo News.

"We wish for matters to resolve through dialogue and for this, a mechanism is needed to facilitate such talks," he said.

When asked about Panjshir National Resistance Front (NRF), the remaining strongest force after the siege of Kabul by the Taliban, Mujahid said that the Taliban do not wish for war in Panjshir, but a fight will be "swift" since the valley is surrounded, reported Geo News. (ANI)

