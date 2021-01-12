Imran Khan govt trying to steal people's constitutional right: Bilawal at Malakand rally

Malakand (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) [Pakistan], January 11 (ANI): Addressing an anti-government rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan's government pointing out that every resident of Malakand district was demanding 'Go selected go!'.

He said that the government was trying to steal the Constitution and has withheld Pakistani Rs 160 billion which was due to be paid to KP last year, Dawn reported.

Bilawal said the PPP had introduced the 18th Amendment to get provinces recognition and their rights. "Nobody can dare to steal your right. We will not let them steal your NFC (National Finance Commission) Award and constitutional right," he said, referring to Islamabad.

"This was KP's money, not Islamabad's. Imagine how many youths we could have gotten livelihoods for with that money but this puppet government wants to steal that from you. They do not know how to serve [the country]," he said.

Referring to the PTI-led government, he said the ones who promised tabdeeli (change) lied to the public.



"The people of Malakand have been tolerating this inefficient, illegitimate government for the past seven years. [...] Whatever they promised turned out to be lies and betrayals," he said, adding that the PPP had fulfilled whatever promises it made to the people of Malakand.

According to a report by Geo News, strict security arrangements have been made for the rally at Zafar Park in Batkhela, Malakand, while seating arrangements for 10,000 expected participants have been made at the site.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman among other PDM leaders are expected to address the rally.

Geo News further reported that Fazl, Bilawal and Ameer Maqam of PML-N will reach Zafar Park in Batkhela Tehsil of Malakand in separate rallies.

Earlier this month, the PDM had held a rally in Bahawalpur.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are among major leaders who have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised several PDM rallies including those in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16.

The PDM has demanded the resignation of Imran Khan by January 31. (ANI)

