"Imran Khan has left Shahrukh, Salman behind in acting": PDM chief Fazlur Rehman

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): Dubbing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march a "failure", Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday referred to Imran Khan's assassination bid as "new drama" plotted by the PTI.

"A new drama was plotted. When the news first came, we were worried and expressed sympathy. But now we've realised that (Imran Khan) has left Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan behind in acting," Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Rehman was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Fazlur Rehman said that he has asked the Shehbaz Sharif government to be strict. "No one should be allowed to toy with Pakistan. There will be no leniency with them now," he added.

PTI chief Imran Khan was shot during his long march in Wazirabad on Thursday, leading to bullet injuries in his leg. After sustaining injuries in his leg, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The ex-Pakistan Prime Minister has blamed current PM Shehbaz Sharif, interior minister Rana Sanaullah and top ISI official Major General Faisal Naseer, for the attack.

Earlier today, Imran Khan announced that his long march toward the capital Islamabad will resume on Tuesday from the same point in the city where he came under attack.

"We have decided that our march will resume on Tuesday from the same [point] in Wazirabad where I and 11 others were shot, and where Moazzam was martyred," Khan was quoted as saying by Dawn, during a press conference in Lahore.



"I will address the march from here (in Lahore), and our march, within the next 10 to 14 days, depending on the speed, will reach Rawalpindi," Imran said in the presser which was broadcast from PTI's social media accounts.

The PTI chief said that once the march reaches Rawalpindi, he would then join it and lead it himself.

A day after the alleged assassination attempt, the PTI chief said he knew beforehand that assassination was being planned against him. "A day before going to the rally, I knew that assassination was being planned against me either in Wazirabad or Gujrat," Khan said in his first address, since the "assassination" attempt on him.

On Friday, former Pakistan PM warned the country's establishment that political change is inevitable in the country, whether through peaceful means or through chaos, similar to what was witnessed in the Iranian revolution of the 1970s and large-scale protests in Sri Lanka.

Khan had said there are only two options left to the Pakistani public: a peaceful or a bloody revolution. "There is no third way out. I have seen the country wake up," he added.

"Now decide if we can bring change in a peaceful way through the ballot box or through chaos like the one witnessed in Iran and Sri Lanka," he said after explaining the sequence of events during a televised address while still being admitted at a hospital in Lahore.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was ousted from power in April this year by a vote of confidence. (ANI)

