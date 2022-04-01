Imran Khan has lost, his govt's time is up, says Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 1 (ANI): Reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that the premier has "lost and his government's time is up".

He made these remarks after Imran Khan addressed the nation.

Bilawal, referring to Imran Khan, said he does not listen to "the former prime minister's" speeches as now, even the people are aware of his "lies," Geo News reported.

The PPP chairman said the prime minister has not fulfilled a single promise during his tenure and enslaved the nation to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Bilawal said the prime minister has witnessed his defeat and knows that there is no way to escape -- as the voting on the no-confidence motion against him takes place four days from now, on Sunday, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

Bilawal, talking about March 31's National Assembly session where the Opposition's count stood at 175, said: "We have proven that the prime minister has lost majority."

Moreover, Bilawal said the PPP has "never compromised" on Pakistan's foreign policy, as it not only condemned the drone attacks during the "war on terror", but it also stopped the NATO supply in Pakistan, Geo News reported.



In addition, the former foreign minister of the country, Hina Rabbani Khar, also said that Imran Khan has sabotaged US-Pakistan relations to save his government, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

"Thirty years from now, no one will remember who Imran Khan was," she said. "People will only remember that there was a prime minister who sabotaged the US-Pakistan relations to save his own government," Geo News reported.

Khar went on to say that the biggest problem with PM Imran Khan is that he hurts the cause of Pakistan while attempting to hurt his opponents.

In an address to the nation, Imran Khan accused the opposition parties of trying "to devastate the country" through "foreign conspiracy".

"Everyone will remember how you devastated the country through foreign conspiracy. Who were Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq? These were the people who made their countrymen slaves of the British," Khan said.

Mir Sadiq was a minister of Tipu Sultan of Mysore. In the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War in 1798-99, he betrayed Tipu Sultan during the siege of Srirangapatnam, paving the way for a British victory.

Mir Jafar served as the commander of the Bengal army under Siraj ud-Daulah, the Nawab of Bengal and betrayed him during the Battle of Plassey, paving way for British rule in India. (ANI)

