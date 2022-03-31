Imran Khan has nowhere to run, 'honourable' way out is resignation: PPP chairman

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): Less than an hour after proceedings of the National Assembly of Pakistan adjourned on Thursday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan has "nowhere to run."

This remark comes as proceedings of the Pakistan National Assembly were adjourned till April 3 soon after it convened on Thursday to discuss the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The crucial session for the no-confidence motion started after much delay but adjourned till Sunday 11.30 am, after members of Parliament demanded voting on the no-trust motion, Geo News reported

The session was held with more than 172 members from the Opposition benches in attendance.

Addressing a press conference with other opposition leaders, Bilawal said Imran Khan again used the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Asad Qaiser to deffer the proceeding of the no-confidence motion.



"Today, by producing 175 lawmakers in the Parliament we have proved that Imran Khan has nowhere to run," he said. "Now that we have the majority, there is no safe passage (for Imran Khan), there is no face-saving way and there is no backdoor," he said.

In a bid to end the political crisis in the country, the PPP chairman suggested that there is only one "honourable" way out for way for Imran Khan is to resign.

This comes as Pakistan's PM has seemingly lost the majority after PTI's allies decided to side with the Opposition. Imran Khan has reportedly offered to dissolve the assembly on the condition to withdraw the no-confidence motion against him.

Imran Khan has said that if the Opposition doesn't agree to his suggestion, he is ready to face any situation, Geo News reported Thursday, citing sources.

On Monday, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif tabled the no-confidence motion. With this move, Imran Khan became the third Pakistani PM to face the no-confidence motion.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as some allies of PTI have come out in the open against Imran Khan. (ANI)

