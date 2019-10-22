Imran Khan 'incapable' of completing his term: Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan "has no capability" to complete his term.

Addressing the media on Sunday the PPP leader said that the prime minister has not fulfilled his promises and therefore all political forces of the country and people are left with no second choice but to go on agitation against "this puppet government", Dawn reported.

Bhutto was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Health Minister Azra Pechuho and Information Minister Saeed Ghani during his visit to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi.

He further said that the federal government was not competent to steer the country in the right direction, which was the reason that everyone across Pakistan was raising voice against its "anti-people" policies.

However, Bhutto stated that his party would certainly protest against the "selected" government, but "we'll not become part of any act to derail democracy; or allow anyone to do the same".

The PPP leader also said that he was not seeing the government to last long for creating self-inflicting hard conditions.

"Everyone is fed up with this puppet government," said Bhutto-Zardari.

"Every political party and people belonging to every sphere of life, including traders, teachers, doctors and workers, are unhappy with the government's policies. All this is quite not up to scratch and gives me no assurance to say Imran Khan will complete his term successfully", he added.

He said that the federal government should take measures that could create unity and consensus among the people of Pakistan, but that could not be possible without solving people's problem. (ANI)

