Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (File pic)
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (File pic)

Imran Khan 'incapable' of completing his term: Bilawal Bhutto

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:54 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan "has no capability" to complete his term.
Addressing the media on Sunday the PPP leader said that the prime minister has not fulfilled his promises and therefore all political forces of the country and people are left with no second choice but to go on agitation against "this puppet government", Dawn reported.
Bhutto was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Health Minister Azra Pechuho and Information Minister Saeed Ghani during his visit to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi.
He further said that the federal government was not competent to steer the country in the right direction, which was the reason that everyone across Pakistan was raising voice against its "anti-people" policies.
However, Bhutto stated that his party would certainly protest against the "selected" government, but "we'll not become part of any act to derail democracy; or allow anyone to do the same".
The PPP leader also said that he was not seeing the government to last long for creating self-inflicting hard conditions.
"Everyone is fed up with this puppet government," said Bhutto-Zardari.
"Every political party and people belonging to every sphere of life, including traders, teachers, doctors and workers, are unhappy with the government's policies. All this is quite not up to scratch and gives me no assurance to say Imran Khan will complete his term successfully", he added.
He said that the federal government should take measures that could create unity and consensus among the people of Pakistan, but that could not be possible without solving people's problem. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:14 IST

Pak: Nawaz Sharif shifted to hospital after deterioration in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): Ousted prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was shifted to hospital on Monday after his health conditions drastically deteriorated due to "critically" low platelet count.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 23:14 IST

PM Modi meets USISPF members, highlights steps taken to improve...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the steps taken by his government to improve the ease of doing business in the country including the reduction of corporate tax and labour reforms during his meeting with members of US India Strategic Partnership Fo

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:19 IST

World will suffer badly if nothing is done to stop persecution...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Monday reminded leaders from across the globe that the world will 'suffer badly' if nothing is done to stop the persecution of the religious minorities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:02 IST

Opposition on specific issues is consistent, says French...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): In what could be termed as a first French official reaction on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision to retain Pakistan in its grey list over the issue of terror funding, Emmanuel Lenain, French Ambassador to India, said on Monday that "opposition on speci

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:23 IST

US calls on India, Pak to maintain peace, stability along LoC

Washington DC [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): The United States on Monday called on India and Pakistan to "prevent cross-border terrorism" and maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:50 IST

Don't see any major difficulty in resolving trade disputes with...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that he does not see any "insuperable obstacle" in resolving trade disputes with the United States given the strong relationship between the two countries and opined that the trade numbers between the two nations

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:59 IST

Pak agrees to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor on Oct 23

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 21 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday agreed to sign the agreement on the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on October 23, sources in Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:25 IST

5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Iran

Tehran [Iran], Oct 21 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck southern Iran on Monday, Sputnik news agency reported.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:49 IST

Bring technology, capital to India: Pradhan calls on American firms

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called on the American firms to invest their technology, capital, and business models into the 'vibrant' Indian energy industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:19 IST

Chile extends state of emergency to popular tourist destinations...

Santiago [Chile], Oct 21 (ANI): The Chilean government has called a state of emergency in several popular tourist destinations, hours after the emergency measures were declared in Santiago, the country's capital, due to continuous public unrest.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:10 IST

India wants good relationship with all its neighbours but 'not...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Calling out Pakistan for fuelling terrorism in India, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said that New Delhi wants a good relationship with all its neighbours but "not at the gunpoint".

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:18 IST

Trump considering to leave 200 soldiers in eastern Syria

Washington [US], Oct 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is considering a plan to leave a small contingent of American troops, nearly 200, in eastern Syria to combat the Islamic State, a senior administration official told the New York Times.

Read More
iocl