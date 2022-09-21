Imran Khan instigates supporters to threaten opponents from "unknown numbers"

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 20 (ANI): Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday instigated his supporters and party leaders to threaten opponents from "unknown numbers."

Khan said to threaten back those threatening them from 'unknown numbers', a private TV channel reported.

"Women, children, and especially young men must prepare themselves, and be ready do break the chains of fear," Imran Khan said while addressing a rally in Chakwal, reported Daily Times.

Imran said he was not doing politics rather he was fighting for 'real freedom' and doing 'jihad'. "Break the idol of fear... do not fear those who give threats through secret numbers. If they threaten you, then you should threaten them back.

"If any Mr X and Mr Y are intimidating you, then you should respond to their threats. Do whatever you can we will respond to you as well," he added, reported Daily Times.

The PTI chief also said that the nation won't forget 'traitors' who imposed 'imported govt' on Pakistan, accusing the incumbent rulers of destroying the country's economy.

"I will not accept these thieves and will continue to compete with them and their backers till I am alive," he said.

Imran said all sectors of the economy were flourishing during his tenure when the then opposition along with the "conspirators" toppled his government which he said triggered economic crisis in the country, reported Daily Times.

"They run a propaganda campaign against my government with the help of their paid media houses that the country's economy was sinking during my tenure," he said.



Imran Khan said that when he says that the army chief should be selected on merit, it means Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should not get to select the next COAS as they are the most corrupt people and do not rely on merit, reported Daily Times.

"Army chief should be appointed on merit and I believe only those nations prosper which follow merit. DG ISPR, you should have got me right about [army chief appointment comments]," said Imran while referring to his controversial remarks that angered the military.

"So if you want a prosperous Pakistan, the country that Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal had dreamed of, you must come out when I give the call," said Imran Khan.

Imran while comparing himself with the PPP and PML-N leaders said unlike former premier Nawaz Sharif he was not "nurtured" in establishment's nursery and came to power after 22 years of political struggle. "No country can prosper without meritocracy.

Imran Khan mocked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that he felt intimidated in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reported Daily Times.

He took a jibe at the premier claiming that "his legs were trembling [kanpain taang rahi theen] in the presence of Putin during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan."

Khan criticised PM Shehbaz for his recent foreign trips following flood devastations in the country and said, "Look at Shehbaz's insensitivity. He is visiting [countries] abroad during such conditions. What battle is he going to win aboard while the country has been flooded?"

Khan also pointed his guns at Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari denouncing him for leaving the country during a time of crisis.

"Bilawal also went abroad. They have been imposed [on us] because he will listen to their orders," Khan said. Reiterating his previous position on bringing the allegedly looted money back into the country, Khan said: "If they bring back even half the [looted] money back, then Pakistan would not have to ask for funds." (ANI)

