Imran Khan interacts with PTI supporters in gas mask after security forces withdraw from Zaman Park

Lahore [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday was seen in a gas mask interacting with his supporters minutes after security forces withdrew from around his home.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court stopped police operation to arrest Imran Khan till 10 am tomorrow at Zaman Park, reported Dawn.

After the withdrawal of the police, PTI chief Imran Khan came out of his residence, in a mask, and met the workers. The video was shared on PTI's Twitter account.

He was seen standing outside his home, wearing a transparent gas mask and talking to supporters.

This development comes after a day-long escalation continued between PTI supporters and law enforcement agencies outside former prime minister Imran residence.

Contingents of police that were closing in on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park to arrest him for the last two days have started retreating.

PTI workers celebrated outside Zaman Park as law enforcement agencies pulled back. As per police, the court-ordered operation halted to accommodate Pakistan Super League matches, reported Dawn.

"Police will not advance on Khan's residence until the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 cricket match is over," sources quoted police officials as saying.



LHC's Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, while hearing a petition filed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry seeking to stop the "atrocities" outside Zaman Park, passed these orders.

Earlier, the court had instructed the Punjab inspector general, chief secretary and Islamabad police (operations) head to appear in court by 3 pm, reported Dawn.

On Wednesday morning, Islamabad Police, backed by Punjab Police and Rangers resumed efforts -- which began on Tuesday -- to arrest the ex-premier in connection with the Toshkhana case. Imran has skipped indictment several times, which led to the judge issuing non-bailable arrest warrants for him.

However, they were met with strong resistance from PTI workers, who pelted stones at them. The police responded with volleys of tear gas.

Earlier today, following the police's failure in arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan, a large number of Punjab Rangers arrived at the former prime minister's Zaman Park residence to implement court orders.

As per Geo News, the police and rangers reached the residence of the PTI leader at Zaman Park. The development came after police fired teargas in the area to disperse the PTI workers.

PTI supporters clashed repeatedly with police overnight while he remained holed up in his Zaman Park residence, defying attempts to arrest him. Meanwhile, the law enforcers had also arrested the PTI workers.

Police fought pitched battles with supporters of Khan's PTI near his residence throughout the night, firing fusillades of teargas and dodging rocks thrown by angry crowds.

The unrest added to the instability in nuclear-armed Pakistan, which is struggling with an economic crisis and awaiting an International Monetary Fund bailout. (ANI)

