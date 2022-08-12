Imran Khan invites Pakistanis to attend "Haqiqi Azadi jalsa" on Aug 13 in Lahore

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 12 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Friday invited the people of Pakistan to attend his party's independence day celebrations on August 13 where he said, he will take Pakistanis into confidence over his journey of "Haqiqi Azadi".

Taking to Twitter, the ousted PM said, "I invite all Pakistanis, especially our youth, to join us in our true independence rally and celebration of 75 years of Pakistan in Lahore on the night of August 13."

"Why do you have to come? Because we have to celebrate our 75th birth anniversary and along with that I have to take you on my journey of Haqiqi Azadi [true freedom]," said Imran in a video message, claiming that they have reached the last stage of the journey.

The PTI had initially scheduled to hold its "power show" at the Islamabad Parade Ground. However, it was shifted to Lahore as the government did not give them permission to hold the gathering at the venue due to objections by the TLP, Geo TV reported.

PTI's decision to hold the public gathering at the hockey stadium in Lahore has generated controversy as the astroturf of the stadium was removed to make space for the gathering.

Azhar Mashwani of the PTI said that the decision was taken by PTI chairman Imran Khan after the party learnt about the federal government's "insufficient" plans for celebrations on Independence Day.

"The proud Pakistanis of Lahore will celebrate the 75th Independence Day in a grand manner at Hockey Stadium Lahore," he said, adding that Imran Khan will attend the rally and address the supporters as well.



Last week, the PTI chief had said that he would announce a strategy to "counter this fascism" during the August 13 rally, the Dawn reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI is trying to up the ante against the incumbent government, demanding them to hold early elections in the country.

PTI chief Imran Khan has over time, reiterated that "only early election can end economic, political crises in Pakistan" adding that timely elections would have saved the country from the economic crisis that it is facing today.

The ousted prime minister claimed that there is only one way for Pakistan to come out of the prevailing situation and that is to ensure fresh general elections in the country.

On July 25, the party held a long Azadi March, towards Islamabad which faced stiff resistance from the PML-N-led federal government from entering the capital.

However, PTI remained successful in entering the capital, only to be cancelled later by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan who said that to avoid confrontation he cancelled the rally and announced that he would return to the capital again.

Imran Khan said that his party will continue protests against Pakistan's 'imported' government till the announcement of fresh elections.

It is a national duty to raise voices against atrocities and injustice. Inflation has been massively increased by the present government which is affecting the poor people, Khan added. (ANI)

