Imran Khan issues directives to allow Maryam Nawaz to stay with ailing father

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 25 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to the Punjab government to allow PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to stay with her ailing father Nawaz Sharif in Lahore's Services Hospital, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Thursday.

Khan has sought a briefing on Maryam and her father's health and directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to make arrangement for her stay with her father in the Services Hospital, Geo News reported.

Maryam was shifted back to Kot Lakhpath jail on Thursday after undergoing a few medical tests. The PML-N leader was released on parole by the Punjab government on Wednesday to see her father, who has been hospitalised from Monday night. Maryam had earlier claimed that she was denied the permission for the same, Samaa TV reported.

Nawaz was shifted to Lahore's Services Hospital after his health deteriorated Monday night. Sharif's physician, Adnan Khan, had said that his patient had a "critically low" platelet count and requested the authorities to immediately shift him to a hospital.

Earlier, Khan had directed the Punjab government to extend best medical services to the former Prime Minister in accordance with his family's wishes. (ANI)

