Imran Khan likely to meet probables for ISI chief amid 'impasse' with Pak Army over appointment: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is setting new precedence by himself taking interviews of candidates for top public offices and in the latest such instance is likely to meet probables to appoint the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general, one of the most powerful offices in the country, reported Dawn.

Presiding over a hurriedly called meeting of the parliamentary committee of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) at Parliament House, the prime minister assured the worried party leaders that the issue of appointment of new ISI chief had been amicably settled by him and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and that the government would complete its five-year term, according to Dawn.

Fawad Chaudhry, Information Minister, after completion of the meeting, said that the notification regarding the appointment of the new chief of the country's premier spy agency would be issued in two to three days.



Denying that Imran Khan would take interviews of the probables (ISI chief candidates), he said: "Prime Minister Imran Khan will just meet all candidates (for the slot of ISI DG)", according to Dawn.

So far, in the history of Pakistan no such interviews were taken over appointing the ISI-chief.

Earlier, Imran Khan had received a summary carrying names of candidates for one of the most powerful positions in the country amid "differences" with his Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa on the issue of appointment of new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General.

This followed a reported impasse between the civil and military leadership over the appointment of DG of the ISI. (ANI)



