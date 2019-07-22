Imran khan meets World Bank president

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a three-day visit to the US, on Sunday held talks with sWorld Bank President David Malpas.

Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh were also present during the meeting.



Earlier, David Lipton, Acting Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund called on Khan at Pakistan's embassy in Washington DC.

The Pakistani leader, accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed, had arrived in Washington on Saturday.

Khan is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House tomorrow. He will be accompanied by Pakistan Army chief and Lieutenant General Hameed. (ANI)

