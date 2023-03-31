Imran Khan moves Islamabad HC against Toshakhana inquiry launched by National Accountability Bureau

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Toshakhana inquiry launched against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Khan challenged NAB summon notices in IHC through his lawyer Khawaja Haris.

Chairman NAB and the additional director anti-graft watchdog Rawalpindi have been made respondents in the case.

The former prime minister has pleaded with the court to convert Toshakhana inquiry into an investigation till the final decision in the case, according to ARY News.

Meanwhile, amid the controversy and legal cases against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, the government under PM Shehbaz Sharif recently released the 466-page record of Toshakhana from 2002 to 2023 on the website of the Cabinet Division, Islam Khabar reported.

According to the details released on the website, Pervez Musharraf, Shaukat Aziz, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, and Imran Khan took away hundreds of gifts when they were in power.

One report claims that from Nawaz Sharif to Imran Khan, all the former rulers left only one thing in the Toshakhana and that is nine books that were gifted to them.

If this allegation is true, it reflects the absolute depravity of those who come to power in Pakistan. None of the rulers took these books while going home.

These books were sent to the library later. This is the extreme level of intellectual and moral depravity and corruption that Pakistan has fallen to and necklaces, watches and many other expensive gifts have not been found in the Toshakhana. This is the real face of almost all the rulers of Pakistan and legislation has been resorted to for self-protection, Islam Khabar reported. (ANI)