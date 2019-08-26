Imran Khan nominates himself "ambassador" of Kashmir, says 'will keep fighting till "freedom" is achieved'

"Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 26 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that he has nominated himself as the "ambassador of Kashmir" and will keep fighting till the region attains "freedom".

He also cautioned that both the countries were nuclear powers and in case of a war between the countries, it could have an effect on the entire world.

"I have nominated myself as the ambassador of Kashmir and will fight the case for freedom of Kashmir till the very end," he said while speaking at a function in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"I'll bring up the matter of Kashmir on every international forum. I'll keep fighting for the Kashmiris and stand by them," he added.

Khan said that Modi has played his "last card" on kashmir and now Pakistan will decide what to do.

The address comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi earlier this month abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the former state into two Union Territories.

During his Independence Day speech, Khan had told the Legislative Assembly in Pakistan occupied Kashmir that he will become "the brand ambassador for all Kashmiris" and will raise the matter at international forums.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday ruled out any third-party intervention in the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan during a bilateral meeting with the United States President Donald Trump on the sidellines of G

In his speech, Khan reiterated that the "RSS ideology" in India "does not want the freedom of Muslims, instead only looked forward to the prosperity of the Hindus".

Previously, Khan had said that Pakistan needs to make the world realise that the ideology of the RSS is exactly like Nazis and that the India of today is no more tolerant, plural, or secular as it once was.

Recalling Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Khan said that the leader had called for a separate state of Pakistan because "he understood that the RSS ideology in India does not want the freedom of Muslims, instead only looked forward to the prosperity of the Hindus."

"They treated Muslims as second class citizens. Jinnah knew that if Pakistan didn't become a separate state then their condition will also be similar to what is now happening with the Muslims, including Kashmiris, in India," he added.

Khan also said that he will raise the matter at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly next month.

"We have succeeded in internationalizing the issue of Kashmir, we talked to world leaders and embassies. UN for the first time since 1965, convened a meeting on Kashmir issue. Even international media has picked it up," he said.

Rattled by India's historic move to change the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded bilateral relations with India and suspended bilateral trade, halting Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning Indian movies in Pakistani cinemas. (ANI)

