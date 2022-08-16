Imran Khan owns over PKS 304 million assets: ECP told

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 16 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan owned more than 304.2 million Pakistani rupees assets including 228 kanals of land in Bhakkar district in Punjab province, according to the country's poll body.

On Monday, Imran Khan declared all his and his wife Bushra Bibi's assets in the nomination papers, according to The News International.

The former Prime Minister provided details of the assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to contest by-elections from the Faisalabad constituency, NA-108.

PTI chief has filed the nomination papers from all nine constituencies of the National Assembly, Geo News reported on Sunday.

According to the details of the declared assets, Imran also declared two inherited houses and 228 kanals of land in Bhakkar district, but had no jewellery. He also owns a flat and a commercial plot on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad from which he is receiving PKR 1.4 million as rent, The News International reported.



PTI chairman confirmed his four bank accounts, but no investment in any company. He showed PKR 11.22 million cash in hand. While he has four goats worth PKR 0.2 million.

As per the publication, Imran Khan declared that he spent PKR48.66 million on the construction of the Zaman Park house, and spent PKR4.9 million on additional constructions in Banigala.

According to the nomination papers, Imran Khan declared 698 kanals of land in Pakpattan and Okara in the name of his wife Bushra Bibi. He also declared three-kanal house in Banigala in the name of his wife Bushra Bibi. As per the nomination papers, Imran Khan's wife has no jewellery.

On August 6, the PTI chief announced that he will contest bypolls on all the nine vacant Assembly seats after the Election Commission of Pakistan released the schedule for it.

Khan's announcement to contest the bypolls on all nine seats has startled many, with some commentators questioning if the PTI chairman could not find any other suitable candidate and the expenses to be incurred on the subsequent by-elections should Imran Khan win multiple seats and quits all but one.

ECP had announced that by-elections on nine National Assembly (NA) seats will be held on September 25. (ANI)

