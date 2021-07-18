Imran Khan plans to make PoK a new province, claims Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan plans to make Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) a new province of Pakistan.

Addressing a public meeting in Dhirkot in PoK, Maryam said Imran wanted to bring a "puppet PM" to power in Kashmir in order to impose his decisions on people but warned that "the PML-N will not allow this," reported Dawn.

She also lambasted the government over its much-used slogan of bringing "Tabdeeli" (change) to Pakistan, saying any change the government actually ended upbringing was "destruction".



PML-N Vice President alleged that Imran Khan's rally in PoK on Saturday was organised through taxpayers' money, also saying that the ruling party couldn't even gather enough people to call it a public gathering.

Raja Farooq Haider, so-called 'Prime Minister' of PoK, had also raised similar concerns during a session of the PoK Legislative Assembly last month, and remarked that the region would not become a province until "the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir decides to do so through vote," reported Dawn.

On Saturday, Imran Khan attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during an election rally in PoK and portrayed himself as the "brand ambassador" of Kashmiris on all international forums.

He even criticised PM Modi government's decision to abrogate Article 370, claiming "atrocities" intensified in Kashmir after Aug 5, 2019. Khan further claimed to be the "brand ambassador of Kashmiris" on all international forums, saying "Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris in their just struggle." (ANI)

