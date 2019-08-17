Imran Khan postpones Lahore visit due to escalated tensions along LoC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 17 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed his planned visit to Lahore due to escalated tensions on the Line of Control (LoC), state media has reported.

Khan was slated to visit Lahore on Sunday to meet Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar along with the Governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, reported ARY News.

In addition, he was also scheduled to chair a Cabinet meeting and kick start a plantation drive.

Tensions have escalated between the two neighbouring countries in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government. (ANI)

