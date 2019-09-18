Imran Khan promises 'accountability for all' in Kasur minor rape case

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday promised 'accountability for all' in the incident of three minor boys who were raped and then murdered in Kasur district in Punjab province of Pakistan.

"There will be accountability for all. Those who do not perform in the interest of the common man will be taken to task. Following actions have so far been taken by the Punjab Police and the provincial govt," the prime minister said on Twitter.

Earlier today, the district was gripped by violent protests after the bodies of the three boys were identified by the police.

Protesters blocked roads in Chunian and burnt tyres while chanting slogans against the police. Moreover, the demonstrators surrounded the Chunian police station demanding the arrest of the murderers, Dawn reported.

The Punjab Police also suspended two police personnel including the District Police Officer (DPO) for their inefficiency in dealing with the incidents.

"DPO Kasur being removed," Khan added in his Twitter thread.

"Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation Kasur surrendered, charge-sheeted and being proceeded against. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Station House Officer (SHO) suspended. Major overhaul in Kasur local police on the cards. Formal probe ordered under Addl Inspector General (IG)," the prime minister said.

According to the police, four children -- aged between eight and 12 years -- had been missing since June with an 8-year-old disappearing on Monday night.

Before him, a 12-year-old boy from Rana town went missing on June 3, while a 9-year-old and another 8-year-old from Ghausiabad went missing on August 8 and Aug 17 respectively.

Three of the bodies have been identified while the police is yet to find any clue about the fourth boy's whereabouts.

Confirming that the remains of at least three of the four children who went missing from Kasur over the past 75 days were found on Tuesday, the police said that they were brutally raped before being buried.

Locals suspect a racket to be behind the killing of minor boys after rape. (ANI)

