Imran Khan reaches out to estranged PTI leader for support against no-trust motion

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to be crumbling under the Opposition's pressure as he reached out to estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Saturday to seek support against the imminent no-confidence motion against his government, local media reported.

Notably, Imran Khan telephoned Tareen, who left for London for treatment, before his departure, the Dawn newspaper reported citing a source that added that the gesture might help restore the relations between the two.

However, the source added that Tarin's London visit might result in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif and him establishing direct contact.

The Imran Khan government seems to be desperate in its attempts to thwart the Opposition's no-trust move as senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also approached the government's ally- Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), to ensure their support against the opposition.



Notably, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen had fallen out with Imran Khan following the sugar scam, reported the publication.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in Pakistan have divulged that a no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government will likely be moved within the first half of March.

Earlier this month, an anti-government opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had declared that they will move a no-trust motion against the PTI government.

The opposition parties- PML-N, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have also been reaching out to the government's allies - PML-Q and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to garner maximum support for the no-trust move, The Express Tribune reported.

The opposition is jettisoning mutual hatred to ouster Imran Khan. PPP and PML-N have also announced separate long marches on Islamabad with the former's starting on February 27 and the latter's March 23. (ANI)

