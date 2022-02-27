Imran Khan reconstitutes PTI's core committee, retains old faces

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reconstituted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's core committee and central executive committee (CEC), retaining the old faces.

In an official announcement, the PTI's central media department said that the new core committee comprises 33 members, whereas the newly formed CEC has 60 members. Dawn newspaper reported that Imran Khan will continue to head both the committees.

Members of the core committee include Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Aamir Kiani, Fawad Chaudhry, Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Imran Ismail, Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri, Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Zaidi, Hammad Azhar, Mahmood Khan, Shireen Mazari, Usman Buzdar, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Murad Saeed, Aamir Dogar, Azam Swati, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Babar Awan and Haleem Adil Sheikh.



In December, Imran Khan had dissolved the party's organisational structure across the country soon after the shock defeat of the PTI in the first phase of local government elections in its stronghold of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He then constituted a 21-member committee to form a new structure of party organisations, Dawn reported.

The Prime Minister has blamed the selection of wrong candidates for the defeat in the first phase of KP's local government elections. Later, the special committee decided to revoke the party's Constitution and revive the previous one adopted in 2015 with a few changes aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

The committee recommended that the party should have five tiers instead of seven and make provincial constituencies the new tier in place of tehsils, the media outlet said. (ANI)

