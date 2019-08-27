Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Kashmir issue third time

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 27 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday night briefed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman about Kashmir issue over a phone call, reported ARY News.

It was the third time the two leaders talked to discuss the regional developments since India abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Previously, Khan had called MBS and discussed the issue last week.

Pakistan has been rattled by the Indian government's move to strip the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue.

Islamabad has been snubbed on all fronts as the international community has made it clear that the Kashmir issue is strictly New Delhi's internal matter.

The Pakistan government has downgraded bilateral ties with India in the wake of the decision and said it will consider all steps to counter what it described "illegal steps" taken by New Delhi.

Two days after New Delhi revoked the Article, Khan had "briefed" the Saudi prince.

"During the call, they discussed the development of the situation in the region and efforts exerted towards it," the official Saudi Press Agency(SPA), the agency had reported. (ANI)

