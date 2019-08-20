Imran Khan, Saudi prince discuss Kashmir issue

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Monday discussed the Kashmir issue with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over a phone call.

During the telephonic conversation that took place late on Monday, both leaders discussed the current situation in the region after India revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, reported Dunya News.

The development comes at a time of simmering tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of New Delhi's historic move to abrogate provisions that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan's subsequent attempts to internationalise the issue.

Two days after New Delhi revoked the Article, Khan had "briefed" the Saudi prince.

"During the call, they discussed the development of the situation in the region and efforts exerted towards it," the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the agency had reported. (ANI)

